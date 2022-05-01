 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NDAA Bull Test Performance Sale

Sale Name: NDAA Bull Test Performance Sale

Location: Mandan, ND

Sale Date: 04-30-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

48 Yearling Bulls average $4,219

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 11. $13,000, TLC Beer Run Two 161, February 14, 2021, Deer Valley Growth Fund x SAV Sensation 5615, consigned by TLC Vetsch Angus Ranch, Hazelton, ND, sold to Kyle Jensen, Denhoff, ND

Lot 30. $8,750, HCC Cowboy Up 1812, February 7, 2021, HCC Cowboy Up 8585 x Musgrave Aviator, consigned by Haugen Cattle Co., Hannaford, ND, sold to Casey Voigt, Beulah, ND

Lot 14. $7,500, WAR Tahoe 946-151, February 13, 2021, Tehama Tahoe B767 x WAR Payback 4132-740, consigned by Weigel Angus Ranch, Kintyre, ND, sold to Todd Orgaard, Center, ND

Lot 53. $7,000, HCC Resilient 1187, January 23, 2021, Sitz Resilient 10208 x Sitz Powerball 643D, consigned by Haugen Cattle Co., Hannaford, ND, sold to Terry Week, Beach, ND

Lot 24. $6,500, Brooks Stellar 1373, March 10, 2021, Sitz Stellar 726D x Basin Payweight 1682, consigned by Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch, Bowman, ND, sold to Sam Juntenen, Amidon, ND

