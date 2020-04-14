Sale Name: Nelson Livestock Company Annual Bull Sale
Location: Wibaux, MT
Date: 04/06/2020
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson; Billings, MT
Sale Manager: Allied Genetic Resources
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
59 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $3,678.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 5 $13,500 NLC 48G; a 3/7/19 son of Hooks Eagle 6E to Emmons Ranch; Olive, MT
Lot 4 $7,500 NLC 37G; a 3/2/19 son of Hooks Eagle 6E to Campbell Simmental; Ignacio, CO
Lot 26 $7,500 NLC 1G; a 2/19/19 son of NLC Cow Boss 160C to XL Ranch; Cody, WY
Lot 46 $6,000 NLC 34G; a 3/5/19 son of LRS Iconic 303C to Brian Rustad; Wibaux, MT
Lot 72 $6,000 NLC 17G; a 2/27/19 son of Baldridge Bronc to Roger Donsbach; Miles City, MT