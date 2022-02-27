 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson Livestock Company Annual Bull Sale

Nelson Livestock Company Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Nelson Livestock Company Annual Bull Sale

Location: Wibaux, MT

Sale Date: 02-14-2022

Breed: Simmental/SimAngus

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson, Billings, MT

Sale Manager: Allied Genetic Resources

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

51 Simmental and Sim/Angus Bulls $4,053.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 2, $9,000, Hook’s Eagle 6E x IR Zeus A 718, purebred. Purchased by Bill Butler, Juntra, OR.

Lot 1, $6,250, Hook’s Eagle 6E x Hook’s Bozeman 8B,purebred. Purchased by Robert Campbell, Ignacio, CO.

Lot 4, $5,750, Hook’s Eagle 6E x LRS Ten X Excellence 352C, purebred. Purchased by Mick O’Connor, Plevna, MT.

Lot 41, $5,750, TJ Franchise 451D x SSF Blk Bonview S295, SimAngus. Purchased by Phil Gilbert, Clyde Park, MT.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News