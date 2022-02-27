Sale Name: Nelson Livestock Company Annual Bull Sale
Location: Wibaux, MT
Sale Date: 02-14-2022
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson, Billings, MT
Sale Manager: Allied Genetic Resources
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
51 Simmental and Sim/Angus Bulls $4,053.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 2, $9,000, Hook’s Eagle 6E x IR Zeus A 718, purebred. Purchased by Bill Butler, Juntra, OR.
Lot 1, $6,250, Hook’s Eagle 6E x Hook’s Bozeman 8B,purebred. Purchased by Robert Campbell, Ignacio, CO.
Lot 4, $5,750, Hook’s Eagle 6E x LRS Ten X Excellence 352C, purebred. Purchased by Mick O’Connor, Plevna, MT.
Lot 41, $5,750, TJ Franchise 451D x SSF Blk Bonview S295, SimAngus. Purchased by Phil Gilbert, Clyde Park, MT.