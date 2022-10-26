 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NILE Angus Female Sale

Sale Name: NILE Angus Female Sale

Location: Billings, MT

Sale Date: 10-22-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT

Sale Manager: Ron Frye Marketing; Three Forks, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

43 Open Heifers $6,459

17 Bred Heifers $11,455

1 Bred Cow $15,000

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 25 $40,000 JCH Lucy 1178; a 2/19/21 daughter of Sitz Logo 12964 to Baldridge Angus; North Platte, ND/Gary Wall, Billings, MT/Rossman Farms Genetics; Orocono, MN

Lot 26 $27,500 JCH J & K Polly 1600; a 1/21/21 daughter of Heiken Broadview to Hart Angus Farm; Frederick, SD

Lot 9 $25,000 Basin Rita 2003; a 1/6/22 daughter of Basin PAYWEIGHT PLUS 6048 to Willikes Angus; Chouteau, MT

Lot 8 $20,000 Basin Joy 1219; a 3/1/21 daughter of Basin Deposit 6249 to A & K; Betrand, NE

Lot 49 $20,000 Sitz Elsiemere 76J; a 1/23/21 daughter of Sitz Resilient 10208 to Stock Ranch; Bozeman, MT

