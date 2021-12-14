 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota Red Select Sale

North Dakota Red Select Sale

Sale Name: North Dakota Red Select Sale

Location: Mandan, ND

Sale Date: 12-11-2021

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sale Manager: Thomas Livestock Services

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

38 Bred Heifers average $4,843

25 Heifer Calves average $4,550

9 ET Lots average $716

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:

Lot 7. $25,000, Berwald Miss Pebbles 0011, January 24, 2020, PIE Quarterback 789 x Bieber Hard Drive Y120, sold bred to EGL Guidance 9117, consigned by Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, SD, sold to Hansine Ranch, Pierre, SD

Lot 17. $14,000, LRL Flo-Marie H122 ET, February 14, 2020, Bieber Hard Drive Y120 x Larson Sun King 016, sold bred to Bieber CL Stockmarket E119, consigned by Larson's Lost River Livestock, Clearbrook, MN, sold to Travis Schaffer, Pierre, SD

Lot 15. $11,000, L83 Jem 045H, March 18, 2020, CSF Red Zone 1C x Red Six Mile Travelocity 318X, sold bred to Smoky Y Ozark 9131G, consigned by L83 Ranch, Westhope, ND, sold to Six Mile Red Angus, Fir Mountain, SK

TOP SELLING HEIFER CALVES:

Lot 46. $20,500, Berwald Abigrace 1133J, February 21, 2021, SAV Territory 7255 x 5L Independence 560-298Y, consigned by Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, SD, sold to Buffalo Creek Red Angus, Iowa Park, TX

Lot 47. $11,500, Dahlke MS TJ 102J, January 15, 2021, Bieber CL Atomic C218 x SAV Resource 1441, consigned by Dahlke Red Angus, Bagley, MN, sold to Travis Schaffer, Pierre, SD

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News