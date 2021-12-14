Sale Name: North Dakota Red Select Sale
Location: Mandan, ND
Sale Date: 12-11-2021
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sale Manager: Thomas Livestock Services
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
38 Bred Heifers average $4,843
25 Heifer Calves average $4,550
9 ET Lots average $716
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:
Lot 7. $25,000, Berwald Miss Pebbles 0011, January 24, 2020, PIE Quarterback 789 x Bieber Hard Drive Y120, sold bred to EGL Guidance 9117, consigned by Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, SD, sold to Hansine Ranch, Pierre, SD
Lot 17. $14,000, LRL Flo-Marie H122 ET, February 14, 2020, Bieber Hard Drive Y120 x Larson Sun King 016, sold bred to Bieber CL Stockmarket E119, consigned by Larson's Lost River Livestock, Clearbrook, MN, sold to Travis Schaffer, Pierre, SD
Lot 15. $11,000, L83 Jem 045H, March 18, 2020, CSF Red Zone 1C x Red Six Mile Travelocity 318X, sold bred to Smoky Y Ozark 9131G, consigned by L83 Ranch, Westhope, ND, sold to Six Mile Red Angus, Fir Mountain, SK
TOP SELLING HEIFER CALVES:
Lot 46. $20,500, Berwald Abigrace 1133J, February 21, 2021, SAV Territory 7255 x 5L Independence 560-298Y, consigned by Berwald Red Angus, Toronto, SD, sold to Buffalo Creek Red Angus, Iowa Park, TX
Lot 47. $11,500, Dahlke MS TJ 102J, January 15, 2021, Bieber CL Atomic C218 x SAV Resource 1441, consigned by Dahlke Red Angus, Bagley, MN, sold to Travis Schaffer, Pierre, SD