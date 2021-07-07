Sale Name: Northern Livestock Video Early Summer Special Sale
Location: Billings, MT
Sale Date: 06-24-2021
Breed: All Breeds
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson and Joe Goggins; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Northern Livestock Video Auction held their annual Early Summer Special June 24th in Billings, MT. Over 11,000 cattle sold on a very active market to a large nationwide and Canadian buying crowd. Northern’s next sale is the Summertime Classic, July 19th, 20th & 21st. For complete market report and information go to www.northernlivestockvideo.com.
Meadows Ranch sold 110 head of Steers weighing 425 lbs for $206.50 from Choteau MT
Broken Diamond Ranch Inc sold 210 head of Steers weighing 540 lbs for $181.00 from White Sulphur Springs MT
Broken Diamond Ranch Inc sold 180 head of Weaned Heifers weighing 500 lbs for $165.50 from White Sulphur Springs MT
U Bar Ranch sold 270 head of Steers weighing 560 lbs for $179.00 from Peerless MT
U Bar Ranch sold 100 head of Heifers weighing 530 lbs for $162.00 from Peerless MT
Martinsdale Colony sold 72 head of Steers weighing 700 lbs for $173.00 from Billings MT
Martinsdale Colony sold 140 head of Steers weighing 740 lbs for $173.50 from Billings MT
Martinsdale Colony sold 95 head of Heifers weighing 660 lbs for $153.50 from Billings MT
Wichman, Mark & Arlene sold 80 head of Steers weighing 785 lbs for $175.50 from Eddy's Corner MT
Greet Ranch Inc sold 200 head of Steers weighing 825 lbs for $168.00 from Ten Sleep WY
Sieben Ranch Co. sold 230 head of Steers weighing 875 lbs for $165.50 from Helena MT
RLMJ LLC sold 61 head of Steers weighing 970 lbs for $157.00 from Ainsworth NE
RLMJ LLC sold 81 head of Heifers weighing 740 lbs for $165.50 from Ainsworth NE