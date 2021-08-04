Sale Name: Northern Livestock Video Summertime Classic Sale
Location: Billings, MT
Sale Date: 07-19-2021
Breed: All Breeds
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson, Joe Goggins, Greg Goggins, Bill Cook; Billings, MT
Sale Manager: Northern Livestock Video Auction
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Northern Livestock Video held their annual Summertime Classic July 19, 20 & 21 in Billings, MT. 140,000 cattle and 12,000 sheep sold to a large active buying crowd from across the country and Canada. The market was strong from start to finish with 99% of the cattle selling. Northern’s next auction is the Early Fall Preview, August 23 & 24, with a consignment deadline of August 6. For complete results go to www.northernlivestockvideo.com.
Diamond Box Livestock sold 310 head of Steers weighing 580 lbs for $175.00 from Cut Bank MT
Diamond Box Livestock sold 275 head of Replacement Heifers weighing 550 lbs for $180.00 from Cut Bank MT
Country View Ranch sold 100 head of Steers weighing 630 lbs for $173.00 from Wibaux MT
Country View Ranch sold 100 head of Heifers weighing 575 lbs for $162.50 from Wibaux MT
Ruby Dell Ranch sold 375 head of Steers weighing 635 lbs for $172.50 from Monida MT
Vinton Land & Cattle sold 205 head of Weaned Steers weighing 715 lbs for $173.50 from Whitman NE
Vinton Land & Cattle sold 260 head of Weaned Steers weighing 750 lbs for $174.00 from Whitman NE
Vinton Land & Cattle sold 220 head of Weaned Heifers weighing 715 lbs for $158.50 from Whitman NE
Hinsz Ranch sold 112 head of Steers weighing 535 lbs for $191.00 from McLaughlin SD
Hinsz Ranch sold 204 head of Steers weighing 610 lbs for $185.00 from McLaughlin SD
Dana Ranch Company, Inc. sold 80 head of Steers weighing 765 lbs for $181.00 from Ulm MT
Dana Ranch Company, Inc. sold 700 head of Steers weighing 840 lbs for $175.00 from Ulm MT
Surprise Creek Colony sold 370 head of Steers weighing 680 lbs for $173.00 from Stanford MT
Surprise Creek Colony sold 200 head of Heifers weighing 620 lbs for $157.00 from Geyser MT
Boot Jack Ranch / Zack & Debra Noble sold 120 head of Steers weighing 450 lbs for $212.50 from Pinedale WY
Boot Jack Ranch / Zack & Debra Noble sold 120 head of Heifers weighing 440 lbs for $185.00 from Pinedale WY
Hardesty, Jim & Candy sold 230 head of Steers weighing 510 lbs for $200.00 from Sheridan WY
Hardesty, Jim & Candy sold 340 head of Steers weighing 510 lbs for $200.00 from Gillette WY
Hardesty, Jim & Candy sold 275 head of Heifers weighing 485 lbs for $180.00 from Sheridan WY
Hardesty, Jim & Candy sold 345 head of Heifers weighing 480 lbs for $182.00 from
Stoddard Family Ranch sold 500 head of Steers weighing 575 lbs for $185.00 from New Castle WY
Hougen Ranch sold 650 head of Steers weighing 390 lbs for $224.00 from Melstone MT
Hougen Ranch sold 650 head of Heifers weighing 360 lbs for $204.00 from Melstone MT
Phipps, Tim & Dana sold 280 head of Steers weighing 450 lbs for $200.00 from Jordan MT
Phipps, Tim & Dana sold 200 head of Steers weighing 525 lbs for $184.00 from Jordan MT
Phipps, Tim & Dana sold 300 head of Heifers weighing 425 lbs for $175.50 from Jordan MT
Phipps, Tim & Dana sold 200 head of Heifers weighing 500 lbs for $167.50 from Jordan MTDooley, Mark sold 500 head of Feeders lambs weighing 88 lbs for $292.00 from Ten Sleep WY
Cross Z Livestock sold 500 head of Feeders lambs weighing 88 lbs for $292.00 from Ten Sleep WY
Redland, Adam & Briana sold 550 head of Mixeds lambs weighing 75 lbs for $302.00 from Ten Sleep WY
Lode & Robyn, Bonny sold 600 head of Feeders lambs weighing 77 lbs for $301.00 from Harlowton MT
Larson Livestock Inc sold 2500 head of Mixeds lambs weighing 80 lbs for $294.00 from Fort Bridger WY
Sieben Ranch sold 1000 head of Feeders lambs weighing 94 lbs for $294.00 from Helena MT
Bair Ranch Foundation sold 1400 head of Feeders lambs weighing 95 lbs for $295.00 from Martinsdale MT
McKamey Ranch Co. sold 550 head of Feeders lambs weighing 85 lbs for $295.00 from Great Falls MT
Halverson, Kevin sold 550 head of Mixed Feeders lambs weighing 85 lbs for $300.00 from Billings MT
WWF Livestock sold 550 head of Weathers lambs weighing 80 lbs for $301.00 from Alzada MT
Southern Nevada Water Authority sold 2000 head of Weaned Feeders lambs weighing 90 lbs for $305.00 from Ely NV
Bar Two Bar Ranch LLC sold 1350 head of Feeders lambs weighing 105 lbs for $293.00 from Alamosa CO
Lehfeldt Land & Livestock sold 1000 head of Weaned Feeders lambs weighing 100 lbs for $303.00 from Lavina MT
Powell Lamb Pool sold 400 head of Fats lambs weighing 130 lbs for $289.00 from Powell WY
Bar Two Bar Ranch LLC sold 530 head of Feeders lambs weighing 85 lbs for $298.00 from Alamosa CO
Kiehl Ranch sold 600 head of Mixeds lambs weighing 83 lbs for $297.00 from Winnett MT