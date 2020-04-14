Sale Name: Open Gate Ranch 40th Annual Bull Sale
Location: Simms, MT
Date: 04/08/2020
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
65 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $4,658.00
25 Open Replacement Heifers $1,114.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 4 $9,500 GY 303; a 2/20/19 son of Gibbs 0601X Raisin Cain to Bessette Ranch Co.; Loma, MT
Lot 38 $8,500 GD 387; a 2/3/19 son of Connealy Spur to Bignell Ranch; Helmville, MT
Lot 49 $7,750 GY 012; a 1/15/19 son of OGRDX203 to Mitch Johnson; Fairfield, MT
Lot 53 $7,500 GC968; a 2/3/19 son of GW Luck Man 644N to Mitch Johnson; Fairfield, MT
Lot 70 $7,250 GY891; a 2/23/19 son of TJ Cowboy Up 529B to Roger Donsbach; Volberg, MT