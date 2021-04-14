 Skip to main content
Open Gate Simmental Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale

Location: Simms, MT

Sale Date: 03-31-2021

Breed: Simmental/SimAngus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

85 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $4,551.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 23 $11,500 HY891; sired by SAV Territory to Ty Lindstrom; Fairfield, MT

Lot 21 $11,000 HC 945; sired by SAV Territory to Jeff Beck; Fairfield, MT

Lot 25 $10,000 HF734; sired by Sydgen Enhance to Mark Hitchcock; Duppier, MT

Lot 60 $7,500 HB 442; sired by Bobcat Blue Sky to Jim Vandenboss; Valier, MT

