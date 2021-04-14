Sale Name: Open Gate Simmental Ranch 41st Annual Bull Sale
Location: Simms, MT
Sale Date: 03-31-2021
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
85 Yearling Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $4,551.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 23 $11,500 HY891; sired by SAV Territory to Ty Lindstrom; Fairfield, MT
Lot 21 $11,000 HC 945; sired by SAV Territory to Jeff Beck; Fairfield, MT
Lot 25 $10,000 HF734; sired by Sydgen Enhance to Mark Hitchcock; Duppier, MT
Lot 60 $7,500 HB 442; sired by Bobcat Blue Sky to Jim Vandenboss; Valier, MT