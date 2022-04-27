Sale Name: Opp Angus 48th Annual Performance Sale
Location: Dickenson, ND
Sale Date: 04-27-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
83 Bulls average $4,518
55 Open Heifers average $1,620
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 15. $9,500, OPP Resilient 147, March 4, 2021, Sitz Resilient 10208 x Sitz Upward 307R, Spencer Griffin, Billings, MT
Lot 29. $9,000, OPP Stellar 138, March 8, 2021, Sitz Stellar 726D x SAV Final Answer 0035, JC Forgey, Douglas, WY
Lot 9. $8,500, OPP Signal 119, March 10, 2021, VAR Signal 7244 x SAV Resource 1441, Mike Isaak, Dodge, ND
Lot 11. $8,500, OPP Signal 168, March 12, 2021, VAR Signal 7244 x Sitz Upward 307R, Jim Perhus, Taylor, ND
Lot 16. $8,500, OPP Resilient 149, March 6, 2021, Sitz Resilient 10208 x Basin Excitement, Hoyt's Angus, McHenry, ND