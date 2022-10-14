Sale Name: Opp Angus Complete Dispersal
Location: Dickinson, ND
Sale Date: 10-11-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar & Lynn Weishaar
Sale Manager: Cotton & Associates/Frey Livestock Sales & Service
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
220 Spring pairs average $5,644
57 Bred Heifers average $3,772
5 Herd Bulls average $3,800
7 Bred Cows average $2,107
4 Single Lot Heifer Calves average $2,000
5 Single Lot Bull Calves average $1,500
1 Open Cow $1,600
TOP SELLING PAIRS:
Lot 164. $8,000, OPP Blackbird B98, February 24, 2014, Sitz Upward 307R x Connealy Impression, bred to Sitz Resilient 10208, John Sonstebo, Wallace, SD & Steve Tresslar, Armstrong, MO
Lot 164A. $9,500, OPP Blackbird K98, March, 16, 2022, sired by Sitz Stellar 726D, Lindskov LT Ranch, Isabel, SD
Lot 168. $14,500, OPP Blackbird C15, February 28, 2015, Barstow Cash x HA Image Maker 0415, bred to Hoffman Thedford, Miller Angus, Draper, SD
Lot 168A, $2,500, OPP Blackbird K15, March 28, 2022, sired by BR Granite Peak 710, Fast Angus, New Salem, ND
Lot 65. $9,500, OPP Blackbird H913, March 6, 2020, LD Capitalist 316 x SAV Resource 1441, bred to Sitz Accomplishment 11780, Les Craft Angus, Columbus, MT
Lot 65A. OPP Blackbird K319, February 17, 2022, sired by SAV Rainfall 6846, Lindskov LT Ranch, Isabel, SD
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:
Lot 1. $9,500, OPP Blackbird J51, March 1, 2021, Tehama Tahoe B767 x Barstow Cash, bred to Myers Fair-N-Square, Miller Angus, Draper, SD
TOP SELLING HERD BULL:
Lot 306. $5,000, Sitz Logo 9387, February 15, 2017, Sitz Logo 12964 x Sitz Upward 307R, WR Ranch, Pequot Lakes, MN