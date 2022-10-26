Sale Name: Ox Bow Angus Select Female Sale
Location: Wolf Creek, MT
Sale Date: 10-10-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
51 Registered Angus Females $4243.00
198 Commercial Bred Heifers $1909.00
Top Sellers:
Lot 1 $8,000 OX Bow Manor 436; a 2,12,14 daughter of OCC Focus to Crouthamel Cattle Co.; Touchet, WA
Lot 34A $5,750 Ox Bow Everelda Entense 2143; a 1/24/22 daughter of HA Outriger 9672 to Dohrmann Cattle Co.; Taylor, ND
Lot 11 $5,000 Ox Manor 1202; a 1/15/21 daughter of HA Outrider 9672 to Jim Stampfel; Absarokee, MT
Lot 4 $5,000 OX Bow Manor 1229; a 1//20/21 daughter of HA Outrider 9672 to Tucker Morris; Augusta, MT
Lot 34 $5,000 Ox Bow Everelda Entense 2143; a 2/2/15 daughter of Coleman Charlo to Saddler Ranches; Perkins OK
Lot 2 $5,000 OX Bow Manor 702; a 2/23/17 daughter of Ox Bow Final Answer 1304 to Gary Bidwell; Bend, OR