Ox Bow Angus Select Female Sale

Sale Name: Ox Bow Angus Select Female Sale

Location: Wolf Creek, MT

Sale Date: 10-10-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

51 Registered Angus Females $4243.00

198 Commercial Bred Heifers $1909.00

Top Sellers:

Lot 1 $8,000 OX Bow Manor 436; a 2,12,14 daughter of OCC Focus to Crouthamel Cattle Co.; Touchet, WA

Lot 34A $5,750 Ox Bow Everelda Entense 2143; a 1/24/22 daughter of HA Outriger 9672 to Dohrmann Cattle Co.; Taylor, ND

Lot 11 $5,000 Ox Manor 1202; a 1/15/21 daughter of HA Outrider 9672 to Jim Stampfel; Absarokee, MT

Lot 4 $5,000 OX Bow Manor 1229; a 1//20/21 daughter of HA Outrider 9672 to Tucker Morris; Augusta, MT

Lot 34 $5,000 Ox Bow Everelda Entense 2143; a 2/2/15 daughter of Coleman Charlo to Saddler Ranches; Perkins OK

Lot 2 $5,000 OX Bow Manor 702; a 2/23/17 daughter of Ox Bow Final Answer 1304 to Gary Bidwell; Bend, OR

