Sale Name: OX Bow Ranch Angus Bull Sale
Location: Wolf Creek, MT
Sale Date: 03-03-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
19 2-Year Old Angus Bulls $4250.00
73 Yearling Angus Bulls $5587.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 3 $38,000 OX Justified 0017; a 1/15/20 son of KG Justified 3023 to Desert Creek Ranch; Brothers, OR
Lot 2 $10,000 OX Charlo 0302; a 1/22/20 son of Coleman Charlo 3212 to Mrnak Herefords; Bowman, ND
Lot 5 $9,000 OX Mytty 0329; a 1/27/20 son of Mytty Resource 7701 to Crouthamel Cattle Co.; Touchet, WA
Lot 7 9,0000 OX Mytty 0376; a 2/3/20 son of Mytty Resource 7701 to Mision Valley Farms; Pablo, MT