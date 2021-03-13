 Skip to main content
OX Bow Ranch Angus Bull Sale

Location: Wolf Creek, MT

Sale Date: 03-03-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

19 2-Year Old Angus Bulls $4250.00

73 Yearling Angus Bulls $5587.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 3 $38,000 OX Justified 0017; a 1/15/20 son of KG Justified 3023 to Desert Creek Ranch; Brothers, OR

Lot 2 $10,000 OX Charlo 0302; a 1/22/20 son of Coleman Charlo 3212 to Mrnak Herefords; Bowman, ND

Lot 5 $9,000 OX Mytty 0329; a 1/27/20 son of Mytty Resource 7701 to Crouthamel Cattle Co.; Touchet, WA

Lot 7 9,0000 OX Mytty 0376; a 2/3/20 son of Mytty Resource 7701 to Mision Valley Farms; Pablo, MT

