Sale Name: Pearls of the Prairie Angus Female Sale
Location: Mandan, ND
Sale Date: 11-15-2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sale Manager: Frey Sales & Service, Inc.
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
11 Yearling Heifers average $3,545
2 Bred Cows average $2,650
33 Bred Heifers average $2,495
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:
Lot 41. $5,000, KFLL Lady Elba 54 933 ET, March 4, 2019, Baldridge Colonel C251 x Mogck Bullseye, sold bred to GAR Home Town, consigned by K&F Land & Livestock, Langdon, ND, sold to Troy LaFave, Pollock, SD
Lot 7. $4,750, HAF Candy Rose 9157, February 12, 2019, 3F Epic 4631 x SAV Recharge 3436, sold bred to GAR Home Town, consigned by Hoffmann Angus Farms, Wheatland, ND, sold to 2 Ten Cattle, Vinning, MN
TOP SELLING HEIFER CALVES:
Lot 3. $5,750, HAF Lass 0143, February 2, 2020, Freys Cowboy Logic x SydGen Doc 9017, consigned by Hoffmann Angus Farms, Wheatland, ND, sold to Jon Brown, Devils Lake, ND
Lot 2. $5,000, HAF Lassie 091, January 30, 2020, KR Outfit x Barstow Cash, consigned by Hoffmann Angus Farms, Wheatland, ND, sold to Bruhn Cattle, Mapleton, IA
Lot 15. $4,000, Nelsons Blackcap H014, February 10, 2020, PVF Surveillance 4129 x Nelsons Gridlock W922 of JM, consigned by Nelson Angus, Egeland, ND, sold to Topp Angus, Grace City, ND