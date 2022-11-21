 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sale Name: Pearls of the Prairie Angus Female Sale

Location: Mandan, ND

Sale Date: 11-13-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sale Manager: Frey Sales & Service, Inc.

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

12 Heifer Calves average $4,438

39 Bred Heifers average $3,019

3 Bred Cows average $2,550

TOP SELLER HEIFER CALVES:

Lot 1. $9,000, HAF EC Lucy 2119, March 2, 2022, Conley Express 7211 x PVF All Payday 729, JD Livestock, Onaka, SD

Lot 13. $6,500, Nelsons Miss Spice K034, February 11, 2022, GCC Money Earned 852E ET x KR Little Joe 5624, Swindon Ranch, Alexander, MB

Lot 2, $6,000, HAF Miss Kitty 2112, January 26, 2022, Car Don Annuity 114 x WK Uptown 9372, Miller Angus, Draper, SD

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:

Lot 39. $5,000, AAR Blanche 124, January 30, 2021, MOGCK Entice x RMB Impression A87, sold bred to HCC Whitewater 9010, Sprunk Angus, Chaffee, ND

Lot 23. $4,000, Nelsons Forever Lady J090, March 27, 2021, HAF Outfit x VAR Discovery 2240, sold bred to Sitz Resilient, Larry Starr, Cando, ND

