Sale Name: Pearls of the Prairie Angus Female Sale
Location: Mandan, ND
Sale Date: 11-13-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sale Manager: Frey Sales & Service, Inc.
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
12 Heifer Calves average $4,438
People are also reading…
39 Bred Heifers average $3,019
3 Bred Cows average $2,550
TOP SELLER HEIFER CALVES:
Lot 1. $9,000, HAF EC Lucy 2119, March 2, 2022, Conley Express 7211 x PVF All Payday 729, JD Livestock, Onaka, SD
Lot 13. $6,500, Nelsons Miss Spice K034, February 11, 2022, GCC Money Earned 852E ET x KR Little Joe 5624, Swindon Ranch, Alexander, MB
Lot 2, $6,000, HAF Miss Kitty 2112, January 26, 2022, Car Don Annuity 114 x WK Uptown 9372, Miller Angus, Draper, SD
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:
Lot 39. $5,000, AAR Blanche 124, January 30, 2021, MOGCK Entice x RMB Impression A87, sold bred to HCC Whitewater 9010, Sprunk Angus, Chaffee, ND
Lot 23. $4,000, Nelsons Forever Lady J090, March 27, 2021, HAF Outfit x VAR Discovery 2240, sold bred to Sitz Resilient, Larry Starr, Cando, ND