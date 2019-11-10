Mandan, ND
November 10, 2019
Breed: Angus
13 Heifer Calves average $3,369
30 Bred Heifers average $2,663
TOP SELLING HEIFER CALVES:
Lot 1. 8,500, HAF Frontier Gal 9177, February 28, 2019, KR Outfit x PVF Insight 0129, Cameron King, Tulelake, CA
Lot 19. $5,000, Nelsons SR Blackberry G913, February 7, 2019, PVF Surveillance 4129 x Nelsons Coldfront S660, Woodruff Angus, Milton, IA
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:
Lot 8. $5,250, HAF Joanne 8156, February 11, 2018, Panther Cr Incredible 6704 x WK Rick O'Shay 0098, sold safe to Sitz Accomplishment, Ridl Angus, Dickinson, ND
Lot 35. $4,250, AAR Pride 86, January 28, 2018, Baldridge Bronc x Musgrave Big Sky, sold safe to Woodhill Blueprint, Sprunk Angus, Chaffee, ND
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Sale Manager: Frey Livestock Sales and Service, Inc.
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch