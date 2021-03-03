 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pederson Heart Ranch 43rd Annual Production Sale

Pederson Heart Ranch 43rd Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Pederson Heart Ranch 43rd Annual Production Sale

Location: Firesteel, SD

Sale Date: 03-03-2021

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

82 Bulls average $5,540

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 7. $13,500, BHR New Direct 749 0177, April 17, 2020, BHR New Direction 749 x BHR Bases Loaded 353, Landon Arnold, New Underwood, SD

Lot 8. $12,500, BHR Zeppelin 691 079, April 4, 2020, BHR Windy Hill Zeppelin 691 079 x VGW Bases Loaded 166, Thorstenson Lazy TV Ranch,

Selby, SD

Lot 3. $11,000, BHR Ignition 0150, April 11, 2020, LSF SRR Ignition 7553E x BCLR Hard Drive D4025, Henrikson Red Angus, Ft. Pierre, SD

Lot 20. $11,000, BHR Approve 0149, April 11, 2020, RED SSS Aprove 540F x LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A, TC Reds, Ringle, WI

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News