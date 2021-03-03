Sale Name: Pederson Heart Ranch 43rd Annual Production Sale
Location: Firesteel, SD
Sale Date: 03-03-2021
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
82 Bulls average $5,540
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 7. $13,500, BHR New Direct 749 0177, April 17, 2020, BHR New Direction 749 x BHR Bases Loaded 353, Landon Arnold, New Underwood, SD
Lot 8. $12,500, BHR Zeppelin 691 079, April 4, 2020, BHR Windy Hill Zeppelin 691 079 x VGW Bases Loaded 166, Thorstenson Lazy TV Ranch,
Selby, SD
Lot 3. $11,000, BHR Ignition 0150, April 11, 2020, LSF SRR Ignition 7553E x BCLR Hard Drive D4025, Henrikson Red Angus, Ft. Pierre, SD
Lot 20. $11,000, BHR Approve 0149, April 11, 2020, RED SSS Aprove 540F x LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A, TC Reds, Ringle, WI