Sale Name: Pederson Heart Ranch 44th Annual Production Sale
Location: Firesteel, SD
Sale Date: 03-02-2022
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
76 Yearling Bulls average $4,434
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 17, 11,000, BHR Inspire 1112, April 8, 2021, LSF SRR Inspire 7586E x BHR Bases Loaded 166 6200, Scott Fink, Elsmere, NE
Lot 1. $9,000, BHR Promotion 197, April 6, 2021, BB Promotion 9025 x BHR Resistol 296, Leland Red Angus, Sidney, MT
Lot 14. $9,000, BHR Promotion 155, April 2, 2021, BB Promotion 9025 x LSF SRR High Plains 6237D, Noel Henrickson, Draper, SD
Lot 2. $8,500, BHR Promotion 198, April 6, 2021, BB Promotion 9025 x BHR Golden Boy 453B, Bill Marks, Gettysburg, SD
Lot 4. $8,500, BHR Ignition 186, April 5, 2021, LSF SRR Ignition 186 x CSF New Direction 14C, Noel Henrickson, Draper, SD
Lot 7. $8,500, BHR Inspire 101, March 20, 2021, LSF SRR Inspire 7586E x CSF New Directionm 14C, Jack Bickel, Firesteel, SD