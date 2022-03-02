 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pederson Heart Ranch 44th Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Pederson Heart Ranch 44th Annual Production Sale

Location: Firesteel, SD

Sale Date: 03-02-2022

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

76 Yearling Bulls average $4,434

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 17, 11,000, BHR Inspire 1112, April 8, 2021, LSF SRR Inspire 7586E x BHR Bases Loaded 166 6200, Scott Fink, Elsmere, NE

Lot 1. $9,000, BHR Promotion 197, April 6, 2021, BB Promotion 9025 x BHR Resistol 296, Leland Red Angus, Sidney, MT

Lot 14. $9,000, BHR Promotion 155, April 2, 2021, BB Promotion 9025 x LSF SRR High Plains 6237D, Noel Henrickson, Draper, SD

Lot 2. $8,500, BHR Promotion 198, April 6, 2021, BB Promotion 9025 x BHR Golden Boy 453B, Bill Marks, Gettysburg, SD

Lot 4. $8,500, BHR Ignition 186, April 5, 2021, LSF SRR Ignition 186 x CSF New Direction 14C, Noel Henrickson, Draper, SD

Lot 7. $8,500, BHR Inspire 101, March 20, 2021, LSF SRR Inspire 7586E x CSF New Directionm 14C, Jack Bickel, Firesteel, SD

