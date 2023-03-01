Sale Name: Pederson Heart Ranch 45th Annual Production Sale
Location: Firesteel, SD
Sale Date: 03-01-2023
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
75 Yearling Bulls average $5,343
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 2. $13,500, BHR Promotion 25, March 15, 2022, BB Promotion 9025 x BHR New Direction 749, Henriksen Red Angus, Draper, SD
Lot 1. $13,000, BHR Promotion 203, March 18, 2022, BB Promotion 9025 x BHR Impecable 846, Thorstenson's Lazy TV Ranch, Selby, SD
Lot 16. $13,000, BHR Oracle 242, April 1, 2022, KUHNS Oracle Goo5 x ARO Paydirt 429, Henriksen Red Angus, Draper, SD
Lot 5. $11,000, BHR New Direct 749 2167, April 26, 2022, BHR New Direction 749 x RED SSS Drifter 327W, Brett Henderson, Lodgepole, SD
Lot 26. $10,500, BHR Oracle 230, March 30, 2022, KUHNS Oracle G005 x Messmer Hector V011, Stradinger Ranch, Isabel, SD