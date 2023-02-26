Sale Name: Pilakowski Angus Annual Bull Sale
Location: Arthur, NE
Sale Date: 02-13-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Matt Printz
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
52 Yearling Bulls Averaged $6,105
Top Bulls
Lot 4. $11,500, MMP Changemaker K88, 1/14/22, Sire: Rathbun ChangeMaker E541, MGS: Sitz Top Game 561X,Gordon Assman, Mission, SD
Lot 16. $11,000, MMP Stellar K67, 1/11/22, Sire: Sitz Stellar 726D, MGS: S A V Priority 7283, Ardissono Brothers, Oshkosh, NE
Lot 17. $11,000, MMP Inuition K39, 1/8/22, Sire: Sitz Intuition, MGS: Connealy Dry Valley, Y6 Livestock, Arthur, NE
Lot 2. $10,000, MMP Conclusion K81, 1/12/22, Sire: FF Conclusion F83, MGS: Visiontopline Royal Stockman, Y6 Livestock, Arthur, NE
Lot 5. $10,000, MMP Coalition K86, 1/14/22, Sire: U-2 Coalition 206C, MGS: S A V Priority 7283, Whitewater Ranch, Sutherland, NE