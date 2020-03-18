Sale Name: Pine Coulee Bulls LLC Annual Bull Sale

Location: Hardin, MT

Date: 03/09/2020

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson; Billings, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

155 Angus Bulls $4,774.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 135 $18,000 Pine Coulee Stunner G372; a 1/7/19 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Koupal Angus; Dante, SD

Lot 133 $15,000 Pine Coulee Resource F808; a 11/3/18 son of SAV Resource 1441 to Thousand Hills Angus; Tosten, MT

Lot 2           $11,000 Pine Coulee Bravo G330; a 1/4/19 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Cross W Ranch; Ekalaka, MT

Lot 8           $8,000          Pine Coulee Bravo G390; a 1/15/19 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Prairie Diamond Ranch; Hebron, ND

Lot 1           $10.500 Pine Coulee Bravo G373; a 1/7/19 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Cross W Ranch; Ekalaka, MT

