Sale Name: Pine Coulee Bulls LLC Annual Bull Sale
Location: Hardin, MT
Date: 03/09/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson; Billings, MT
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
155 Angus Bulls $4,774.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 135 $18,000 Pine Coulee Stunner G372; a 1/7/19 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Koupal Angus; Dante, SD
Lot 133 $15,000 Pine Coulee Resource F808; a 11/3/18 son of SAV Resource 1441 to Thousand Hills Angus; Tosten, MT
Lot 2 $11,000 Pine Coulee Bravo G330; a 1/4/19 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Cross W Ranch; Ekalaka, MT
Lot 8 $8,000 Pine Coulee Bravo G390; a 1/15/19 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Prairie Diamond Ranch; Hebron, ND
Lot 1 $10.500 Pine Coulee Bravo G373; a 1/7/19 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Cross W Ranch; Ekalaka, MT