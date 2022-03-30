 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pine Coulee Bulls, LLC Annual Bull Sale

  • Updated

Sale Name: Pine Coulee Bulls, LLC Annual Bull Sale

Location: Hardin, MT

Sale Date: 03-14-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson, Billings, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

20 Fall Angus Bulls $6,887.00

136 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,194.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 12 $11,500 Pine Coulee Juneau H572; a 6/24/20 son of OCC Juneau 802J to Beartooth Angus; Red Lodge, MT

Lot 22 $11,500 Pine Coulee Resource 221J; a 1/30/21 son of SAV Resource 1441; to Brett Lesch; Ekalaka, MT

Lot 34 $10,000 Pine Coulee Resolve J306; a 1/5/21 son of Coleman Resolve 7219 to Little Goose Angus; Big Horn, MT

Lot 45 $10,000 Pine Coulee Atlantis J315; a 1/14/21 son of Square B Atlantis 8060 to Little Goose Angus; Big Horn, MT

Lot 6 $9,000 Pine Coulee Cattleman H558; a 6/20/20 son of Pine Coulee Cattleman F300 to Shawn Fredreckson; Busby, MT

Lot 1 $9,000 Pine Coulee Stunner H565; a 6/24/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Kelly Dressler; Richardton, ND

Lot 2 $9,000 Pine Coulee Stunner H548; ab6/20/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Tyson Lind; Red Lodge, MT

Lot 132 $9,000 Pine Coulee Northern 122J; a 1/7/21 son of Shipwheel Norther Lights to Kenny Andreson; Columbus, MT

