Sale Name: Pine Coulee Bulls, LLC Annual Bull Sale
Location: Hardin, MT
Sale Date: 03-14-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson, Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
20 Fall Angus Bulls $6,887.00
136 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,194.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 12 $11,500 Pine Coulee Juneau H572; a 6/24/20 son of OCC Juneau 802J to Beartooth Angus; Red Lodge, MT
Lot 22 $11,500 Pine Coulee Resource 221J; a 1/30/21 son of SAV Resource 1441; to Brett Lesch; Ekalaka, MT
Lot 34 $10,000 Pine Coulee Resolve J306; a 1/5/21 son of Coleman Resolve 7219 to Little Goose Angus; Big Horn, MT
Lot 45 $10,000 Pine Coulee Atlantis J315; a 1/14/21 son of Square B Atlantis 8060 to Little Goose Angus; Big Horn, MT
Lot 6 $9,000 Pine Coulee Cattleman H558; a 6/20/20 son of Pine Coulee Cattleman F300 to Shawn Fredreckson; Busby, MT
Lot 1 $9,000 Pine Coulee Stunner H565; a 6/24/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Kelly Dressler; Richardton, ND
Lot 2 $9,000 Pine Coulee Stunner H548; ab6/20/20 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Tyson Lind; Red Lodge, MT
Lot 132 $9,000 Pine Coulee Northern 122J; a 1/7/21 son of Shipwheel Norther Lights to Kenny Andreson; Columbus, MT