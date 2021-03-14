Sale Name: Pine Coulee Bulls LLC. Bull Sale
Location: Hardin, MT
Sale Date: 03-08-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
159 Yearling Angus Bulls $6,121.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1 $20,000 Pine Coulee Ovation H309; a 1/4/20 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Outlaw Coulee Ranch; Eastend, SK
Lot 6 $17,000 Pine Coulee Hannibal H316; a 1/8/20 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Arntzen Angus Ranch; Hilger, MT
Lot 21 $17,000 Pine Coulee Renown 112H; a 1/4/20 son of SAV Renown 3439 to Cross W Ranch; Ekalaka, MT
Lot 2 $16,000 Pine Coulee Bravo H308; a 1/6/20 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Native Prairie Genetics; Ness City, KS and Cedartop Ranch; Stapleton, NE
Lot 15 $15,000 Pine Coulee Renown 116H; a 1/5/20 son of SAV Renown 3439 to Cross W Ranch; Ekalaka, MT