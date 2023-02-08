Sale Name: Poss Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: Scotia, NE
Sale Date: 02-03-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
Sale Manager: CK6 Consulting
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
59 Older Bulls Averaged $8,118.00
156 Yrlg.Bulls Averaged $9,344.00
19 Open Heifers Averaged $8,779.00
Top Bulls
Lot 34 $260,000, Poss Pendleton, 1/20/2022, Sire: Baldridge Pappy, MGS: Poss Maverick, Stone Pointe Cattle Company - Pawnee City, NE
Edgar Brothers - Rockham, SD
Lot 90 $150,000, Poss Devoted, 1/2/2022, Sire: Connealy Clarity, MGS: G A R Sunrise, GMC Angus - Fraziers Bottom, WV
Schooley Cattle Company - Bloomfield, IA
Reverse Rocking R Ranch - Maxwell, NM
Panther Creek Ranch - Bowen, IL
Lot 93 $32,500, Poss Clarity 2624, 01/06/2022, Sire: Connealy Clarity, MGS: G A R Sunrise, Flying U Angus Ranch - Powell Butte, OR
Huwa Cattle Co - Roggen, CO
Lot 168 $31,000, Poss Relevance 1915, 08/09/2021, Sire: Woodhill Relevance, MGS: Poss Hoover Dam 2509, Hamilton Farms - Cochrane, AB, CN
Sitz Angus Ranch - Harrison, MT
Lot 41 $30,000, Poss Pappy 2536, 01/28/2022, Sire: Baldridge Pappy, MGS: Baldridge Compass C041, Hamilton Farms - Cochrane, AB, CN
Beartooth Angus - Red Lodge, MT
Lot 127, $30,000, Poss Atlantis 2510, 01/21/2022, Sire: Square B Atlantis 8060, MGS: Poss Easy Impact 0119,Capitol Angus - Whitehouse, TX
Lot 11, $22,000, Poss Rawhide 2001, 01/08/2022, Sire: Poss Rawhide, MGS: Bar R Jet Black 5063, Mogck and Sons Angus - Olivet, SD
Lot 47, $21,000, Poss Deadwood 2010, 01/12/2022, Sire: Poss Deadwood, MGS: Bar R Jet Black 5063, Mogck and Sons Angus - Olivet, SD
Lot 1, $21,000, Poss Rawhide 1901, 07/31/2021, Sire: Poss Rawhide, MGS: G A R Sunrise, Riverbend Ranch - Idaho Falls, ID
Top Open Heifers
Lot 250, $55,000, Poss Erica 2230, 03/03/2022, Sire: Pine View Premium, MGS: Baldridge Compass C041, Capitol Angus - Whitehouse, TX
Lot 256, $14,000, Poss Blackcap 2623, 01/06/2022, Sire: Connealy Clarity, MGS: G A R Sunrise, Spruce Mountain Ranch - Larkspur, CO