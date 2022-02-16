 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prairie Hills Gelbvieh Annual Bull Sale

Location: Gladstone, ND

Sale Date: 02-12-2022

Breed: Gelbvieh, Balancer, Red Angus

Auctioneer: Jay Elfeldt

42 Purebred Gelbvieh, Balancer and Red Angus Bulls average $7,131

TOPS:

Lot 28. $52,500, PHG Just Do It J120, PHG Eminence E02 x RWG Yikes, Plus One Cattle Co., Hugoton, KS and the Just Do It Syndicate.

3 Red Purebred sons of MCCA Gunner 947G tied at $9,000.

5 Red Purebred bulls tied for the next high selling group at $8,500. Sires included MCCA Gunner 947G, RWG Exact Combination and BLB Goodview Grinder.

