Sale Name: Prairie Hills Gelbvieh Annual Bull Sale
Location: Gladstone, ND
Sale Date: 02-12-2022
Breed: Gelbvieh, Balancer, Red Angus
Auctioneer: Jay Elfeldt
42 Purebred Gelbvieh, Balancer and Red Angus Bulls average $7,131
TOPS:
Lot 28. $52,500, PHG Just Do It J120, PHG Eminence E02 x RWG Yikes, Plus One Cattle Co., Hugoton, KS and the Just Do It Syndicate.
3 Red Purebred sons of MCCA Gunner 947G tied at $9,000.
5 Red Purebred bulls tied for the next high selling group at $8,500. Sires included MCCA Gunner 947G, RWG Exact Combination and BLB Goodview Grinder.