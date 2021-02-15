Sale Name: Prairie Hills Gelbvieh Annual Bull Sale
Location: Dickinson, ND
Sale Date: 02-13-2021
Breed: Gelbvieh, Balancer, Red Angus
Auctioneer: Jay Elfeldt
45 Bulls average $6,700
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 13. $31,000, PHG Hamilton H10, red homozygous polled purebred, sired by MCCA Cornhusker Red 524C, the Hamilton Group
Lot 15. $10,500, PHG Harper H06, red homozygous polled purebred, sired by DVE Davidson Howard 3E, Taylor, ND
Lot 14, $10,000, PHG Hold My Beer H14, red homozygous polled purebred, sired by MCCA Cornhusker Red 524C, Meadow, SD
Lot 9. $8,500, PHG Hemi H67, homozygous black, homozygous polled purebred, sired by PHG Legacy D05, Carrington, ND