 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prairie Hills Gelbvieh Annual Bull Sale

Prairie Hills Gelbvieh Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Prairie Hills Gelbvieh Annual Bull Sale

Location: Dickinson, ND

Sale Date: 02-13-2021

Breed: Gelbvieh, Balancer, Red Angus

Auctioneer: Jay Elfeldt

45 Bulls average $6,700

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 13. $31,000, PHG Hamilton H10, red homozygous polled purebred, sired by MCCA Cornhusker Red 524C, the Hamilton Group

Lot 15. $10,500, PHG Harper H06, red homozygous polled purebred, sired by DVE Davidson Howard 3E, Taylor, ND

Lot 14, $10,000, PHG Hold My Beer H14, red homozygous polled purebred, sired by MCCA Cornhusker Red 524C, Meadow, SD

Lot 9. $8,500, PHG Hemi H67, homozygous black, homozygous polled purebred, sired by PHG Legacy D05, Carrington, ND

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News