Sale Name: Prairie Hills Gelbvieh Annual Bull Sale
Location: Gladstone, ND
Sale Date: 02-11-2023
Breed: Gelbvieh, Balancer, Red Angus
Auctioneer: Jay Elfeldt
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
47 Bulls average $5,766
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 35. $10,000, PHG Keystone XL K64, March 7, 2022, Red PB Gelbvieh, MCCA Gunner 947G x Cranview Sandhills D58 ET, Nagel Brothers, Gettysburg, SD
Lot 22. $9,500, PHG Prairie Keifer K23, February 26, 2022, Red PB Gelbvieh, DVE Davidson Howard 3E x NGC X Rated 84X, Kenny Elkins, Taylor, ND
Lot 2. $9,000, PHG Prairie Key K112, March 29, 2022, Red PB Gelbvieh, RWG Exact Combination 7409 x RWG Why Me 9515, Chad Gullickson, Taylor, ND
Lot 30. $8,500, PHG Kudos K37, February 28, 2022, Black 50% Balancer, EXAR Stock Fund 9097B x PHG Paycheck C24, Eissinger Ranch, Brockway, MT