Sale Name: Prairie Pride Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: Jamestown, ND
Sale Date: 04-22-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
55 Bulls average $4,318
6 Registered Open Heifers average $1,925
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 20. $7,000, Prairie Pride Patriarch 0015, March 4, 2020, Tehama Patriarch F028 x WAF Lone Wolf 904, Dylan Anderson, Cayuga, ND
Lot 1. $6,500, Prairie Pride PayPal 0061, March 26, 2020, MAR PayPal 1256 x Prairie Pride Step Ahead 550, Cole Fettig, Tappan, ND
Lot 7. $6,500, Prairie Pride Wide Load 027, March 15, 2020, Prairie Pride Resource 6071 x SAV Priority 7283, Bryan Stroh, Tappan, ND
TOP SELLING HEIFER:
Lot 62. $2,400, Prairie Pride Empress 0064, March 27, 2020, JJD Identity 4001 x DH Whispering Wind 825, Hoffmann Angus, Wheatland, ND