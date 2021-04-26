 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prairie Pride Angus Annual Production Sale

Prairie Pride Angus Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Prairie Pride Angus Annual Production Sale

Location: Jamestown, ND

Sale Date: 04-22-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

55 Bulls average $4,318

6 Registered Open Heifers average $1,925

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 20. $7,000, Prairie Pride Patriarch 0015, March 4, 2020, Tehama Patriarch F028 x WAF Lone Wolf 904, Dylan Anderson, Cayuga, ND

Lot 1. $6,500, Prairie Pride PayPal 0061, March 26, 2020, MAR PayPal 1256 x Prairie Pride Step Ahead 550, Cole Fettig, Tappan, ND

Lot 7. $6,500, Prairie Pride Wide Load 027, March 15, 2020, Prairie Pride Resource 6071 x SAV Priority 7283, Bryan Stroh, Tappan, ND

TOP SELLING HEIFER:

Lot 62. $2,400, Prairie Pride Empress 0064, March 27, 2020, JJD Identity 4001 x DH Whispering Wind 825, Hoffmann Angus, Wheatland, ND

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News