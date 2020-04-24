Prairie Pride Progress Production Sale

April 23, 2020

Jamestown, ND

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

Breed: Angus

48 Bulls average $3,963

12 Yearling Open Heifers average $1,925

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 4. $7,000, Prairie Pride Gold Nugget, March 10, 2019, EZAR Gold Rush 6001 x Vin-Mar Mr Jones, Brandon Cavett, Enderlin, ND

Lot 6. $6,750, Prairie Pride Impressive 924, March 15, 2019, BUBS Southern Charm AA31 x SydGen 928 Destination 5420, DJ Morast, Dazey, ND

Lot 17. $6,750, Prairie Pride Dakota Legend, May 3, 2019, Connealy Legendary 644L x TC Freedom 104, Kevin Quick, Borup, MN

Lot 25. $6,000, PPA Innovation 8155, April 14, 2018, MAR Innovation 251 x CCA New Frontier 554, Jarrett Schroeder, Oakes, ND

Lot 27. $6,000, Prairie Pride PayPal 8093, April 17, 2018, MAR PayPal 1256 x Vin-Mar Mr Jones, Wayne Risoui, Harvey, ND

TOP SELLING HEIFER:

Lot 51. Prairie Pride Queen Pat 9025, March 15, 2019, VAR Discovery 2240 x Prairie Pride Next Step 2036, Schmidt Angus Ranch, Solen, ND