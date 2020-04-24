Prairie Pride Progress Production Sale
April 23, 2020
Jamestown, ND
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
Breed: Angus
48 Bulls average $3,963
12 Yearling Open Heifers average $1,925
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 4. $7,000, Prairie Pride Gold Nugget, March 10, 2019, EZAR Gold Rush 6001 x Vin-Mar Mr Jones, Brandon Cavett, Enderlin, ND
Lot 6. $6,750, Prairie Pride Impressive 924, March 15, 2019, BUBS Southern Charm AA31 x SydGen 928 Destination 5420, DJ Morast, Dazey, ND
Lot 17. $6,750, Prairie Pride Dakota Legend, May 3, 2019, Connealy Legendary 644L x TC Freedom 104, Kevin Quick, Borup, MN
Lot 25. $6,000, PPA Innovation 8155, April 14, 2018, MAR Innovation 251 x CCA New Frontier 554, Jarrett Schroeder, Oakes, ND
Lot 27. $6,000, Prairie Pride PayPal 8093, April 17, 2018, MAR PayPal 1256 x Vin-Mar Mr Jones, Wayne Risoui, Harvey, ND
TOP SELLING HEIFER:
Lot 51. Prairie Pride Queen Pat 9025, March 15, 2019, VAR Discovery 2240 x Prairie Pride Next Step 2036, Schmidt Angus Ranch, Solen, ND