Sale Name: Rausch Herefords
Location: Hoven, South Dakota
Sale Date: 02-15-2021
The 63rd annual Rausch Bull and Female Sale was held at the farm Feb. 15 in Hoven, South Dakota. It was a frigid day, but the barn was warm barn. Multiple lots sold online into 17 states. Volume bull buyers from South Dakota were Jack Davis with six and Derek Edgar with five. Anthony Jensen of Nebraska bought five. Volume female buyers were Gene Meidinger of North Dakota with 29, Kyle Henson of Missouri with 20 and Robert Spaulding of Illinois with 19.
Averages
144 Bulls $5,111
91 2-year-old bulls $5,154
53 Year-old bulls $5,038
29 Registered heifers $3,509
143 Registerable heifers $1,691
45 Commercial heifers $1,343
Top selling bulls
Lot 8, R Anodize 4400, a yearling bull, sold to Monahan Cattle Co. of Nebraska for $10,000.
Lot 103, R 3RD Revolution 7249, a 2-year-old bull, sold to Greg and Tammy Hanson of North Dakota for $10,000.
Lot 127, R Addition 5789, a 2-year-old bull, sold to Skyler Kuil of South Dakota for $9,750.
Lot 2, R Anodize 5030, a yearling bull, sold to Alexis Eudy of North Carolina for $9,500.
Lot 56, R Anodize 5589, a 2-year-old bull, sold to CML Herefords of South Dakota for $9,500.
Lot 21, R Addition 6110, a yearling bull, sold to Midway Polled Herefords of North Dakota for $9,000.
Lot 22, R Addition 5130, a yearling bull, sold to Sawyer Burchill of North Dakota for $8,000.
Lot 30, R New York 4170, a yearling bull, sold to Colby Kaup of South Dakota for $8,000.
Lot 104, R Addition 4999, a 2-year-old bull, sold to Lenth Herefords of Iowa for $8,000.
Top selling registered Hereford heifers
Lot 158, R Miss Addition 5300, sold to Bayers Hereford Ranch of South Dakota for $6,500.
Lot 151, R Miss Leader 170, sold to Eric and Roxanne Knock of South Dakota for $4,750.
Lot 160, R Miss Addition 580, sold to Kaup for $4,750.
Lot 157, GR Miss Victor 290, sold to Ashely Vet Service of North Dakota for $4,500.
Lot 169, R Miss Spartan 440, sold to Eudy for $4,250.
Lot 159, GR Miss Victor 180, sold to Brandt Herefords of South Dakota for $4,000.
Lot 161, GR Miss Fortitude 380, sold to Dahl Farms of North Dakota for $4,000.
Lot 166, R Miss Centennial 590, sold to Todd Trigg of Iowa for $4,000.
Lot 174, GR Miss Victor 330, sold to Ashely Vet Service for $4,000.
Lot 180, R Miss Anodize 30, sold to August Anderson of South Dakota for $4,000.