Sale Name: Redland Red Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: Hysham, MT
Sale Date: 03-04-2023
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe, Lewistown, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Averages:
62 Bulls Averaged $5,440
5 Registered Open Heifers Averaged $2,400
50 Commercial Open Heifers Averaged $1,700
Sale Highlights:
Lot 4 at $14,000 to Berry Land & Livestock, Vida, MT; RED Firecracker 276; 2/2/22; MLK CRK Firecracker 9262 x MLK CRK Epic 0190.
Lot 11 at $9,750 to Green Leaf Land & Livestock, Forsyth, MT; RED Merlin 232; 1/28/22; WFL Merlin 018A x Holden Break Thru 143.
Lot 19 at $9,500 to Gibbs Red Angus, Jordan, MT; RED Stockmarket 2074; 2/10/22; Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x C9CC Aviator E314.
Lot 14 at $8,750 to Sutherlin Farms Red Angus, Stevensville, MT; RED Redemption 254; 1/30/22; BROWN JYJ Redemption x BAR I V Focus 68.
Lot 53 at $8,750 to Green Leaf Land & Livestock, Forsyth, MT; RED Stockmarket 2095; 2/13/22; Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x HRR Express 5161.
High Selling Female:
Lot 74 at $4,000 to Blom Red Angus, Vida, MT; Red Jelly 2190; 3/5/22; LAUBACH Jumbo 0012 x K2 CQSH Tradesman 841 380.