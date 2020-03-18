Sale Name: Redland Red Angus/Gelbievh Annual Bull Sale
Location: Hysham, MT
Date: 03/07/2020
Breed: Red Angus/Gelbievh
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe, Lewistown, MT
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
76 Yearling Red Angus/Gelbievh Bulls $4,362.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 9 $8,000 Red Express 9086â€™ a2/19/19 son of HRR Express 5161 to Broken Chain Ranch; Sumatra, MT
Lot 4 $7,500 Red Stetson 982; a 2/5/19 son of GMRA Stetson 2240 to Broken Chain Ranch; Sumatra, MT
Lot 37 $7,500 Red Merlin 962; a 2/3/19 son of WFL Merlin 018A to Klompien Red Angus; Manhattan, MT
Lot 3 $7,000 Red Exceptional 907; a 1/25/19 son of LSF SRR Exceptional 5464C to Rapid Creek Ranch; Gordon, NE & Belveder, SD
Lot 6 $7,000 Red Wide Load 942; a 2/2/19 son of Pelton Wide Load78B to Steve Trautman; Enderlin, ND