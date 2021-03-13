 Skip to main content
Sale Name: Redland Red Angus & Gelbvieh Annual Bull Sale

Location: Hysham, MT

Sale Date: 03-06-2021

Breed: Red Angus & Gelbvieh

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe; Lewistown, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

69 Yearling Red Angus & Gelbvieh Bulls $4,184.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 31 $10,000 Red Wizzard 045; a 1/31/20 son of WFL Merlin 018A to Broken Chain Ranch; Sumatra, MT

Lot 16 $8,500 Red Redemption 031; a 1/29/20 son of Brown’s JYJ Redemption 106C to Spear J Red Angus; Jordan, MT

Lot 1 $8,250 Red Jigger 0135; a 2/15/20 son of Red Jig 036 to Dan Flugge, Hobson, MT

Lot 19 $7,500 Red Merlin 001; a 1/21/20 son of WFL Merlin 018A to Broken Chain Ranch; Sumatra, MT

Lot 3 $7,250 Red Contour 025; a 1/28/20 son of C-Bar-J Contour106C to Laubach Red Angus; Big Timber, MT

Lot 2 $7,000 Red Aviator 0131; a 2/15/20 son of C9CC Aviator E310 to 3C Cattle Co.; Stevensville, MT

