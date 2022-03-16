Sale Name: Redland Red Angus & Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale
Location: Hysham, MT
Sale Date: 03-05-2022
Breed: Red Angus/Gelbvieh
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe; Lewistown, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
62 Yearling Bulls $4,113.00
4 Registered Yearling Heifers $2,975.00
48 Open Commercial Heifers $1,483.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 1 $15,000 RED Real World 137; a 1/27/21 son of Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 to Wendell Bailey; KY
Lot 8 $10,000 RED Relentless 1089; a 2/12/21 son of STRA Relentless to Klompien Red Angus; Manhattan, MT
Lot 2 $8,250 RED Statement 124; a 1/25/21 son of Pelton Statement 258W to Steve Trautman; MT
Lot 3 $8,000 RED Merlin 1144; a 2/16/21 son of WFL Merlin 018A to Green Leaf Land & Livestock; Colstrip, MT
Lot 5 $7,500 RED Spartacus 182; a 2/1/21 son of Bieber
Spartacus A193 to 3C Cattle Co.; Stephensville, MT