Redland Red Angus & Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Redland Red Angus & Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale

Location: Hysham, MT

Sale Date: 03-05-2022

Breed: Red Angus/Gelbvieh

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe; Lewistown, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

62 Yearling Bulls $4,113.00

4 Registered Yearling Heifers $2,975.00

48 Open Commercial Heifers $1,483.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1 $15,000 RED Real World 137; a 1/27/21 son of Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 to Wendell Bailey; KY

Lot 8 $10,000 RED Relentless 1089; a 2/12/21 son of STRA Relentless to Klompien Red Angus; Manhattan, MT

Lot 2 $8,250 RED Statement 124; a 1/25/21 son of Pelton Statement 258W to Steve Trautman; MT

Lot 3 $8,000 RED Merlin 1144; a 2/16/21 son of WFL Merlin 018A to Green Leaf Land & Livestock; Colstrip, MT

Lot 5 $7,500 RED Spartacus 182; a 2/1/21 son of Bieber

Spartacus A193 to 3C Cattle Co.; Stephensville, MT

Breaking News