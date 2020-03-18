Sale Name: Reminisce Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale

Location: Dillon, MT

Date: 03/06/2020

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Sale Manager: 

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

140 18 Month Old Angus Bulls    $5,723.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 120 $10,000 RM Dunl Cortachy Boy 8622; a 6/28/18 son of Dunlouise Cortachy Boy D137 to Cactus Cattle Co.; Plevna, MT

Lot 68          $8,500          RM Baron 8597; a 6/10/18 son of RM Baron 5811 to Bradley Livestock; Twin Bridges, MT

Lot 23          $8,500          RM Combination 8578; a 6/5/18 son of Connealy Combination 0188 to Hilman Ranch Hamer, MT

Lot 17          $8,000          RM MAV9568 8711; a 6918 son of RM Maverick530D toto Cross 4 Ranch; Miles City, MT

Lot 2           $8,000          RM Baron 8102; a 6/3/18 son of RM Baron 5811 to Woody Creek Cattle & Grain;; Hardin, MT

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.