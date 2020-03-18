Sale Name: Reminisce Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale
Location: Dillon, MT
Date: 03/06/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
140 18 Month Old Angus Bulls $5,723.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 120 $10,000 RM Dunl Cortachy Boy 8622; a 6/28/18 son of Dunlouise Cortachy Boy D137 to Cactus Cattle Co.; Plevna, MT
Lot 68 $8,500 RM Baron 8597; a 6/10/18 son of RM Baron 5811 to Bradley Livestock; Twin Bridges, MT
Lot 23 $8,500 RM Combination 8578; a 6/5/18 son of Connealy Combination 0188 to Hilman Ranch Hamer, MT
Lot 17 $8,000 RM MAV9568 8711; a 6918 son of RM Maverick530D toto Cross 4 Ranch; Miles City, MT
Lot 2 $8,000 RM Baron 8102; a 6/3/18 son of RM Baron 5811 to Woody Creek Cattle & Grain;; Hardin, MT