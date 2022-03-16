 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sale Name: Reminisce Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale

Location: Dillon, MT

Sale Date: 03-04-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

129 Coming Two Year Old Angus Bulls $6,996.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 23 $25,000 RM Big Easy 0585; a 5/30/20 son of Byergo Big Easy 2601 to Cause Cattle Co.; Melville, MT and Casey Fitzsimmons; Canyon Creek, MT

Lot 1 $12,000 RM Reserve 0624; a 6/3/20 son of VAR Reserve 1111 sto Maverick Cattle Co.; Wisdom, MT

Lot 68 $11,000 RM 2 Trend 0706; a 6/22/20 son of RM 2 Trend 3105 to Cactus Cattle Co.; Plevna, MT

Lot 91 $10,500 RM Reserve 0704; a 6/1/20 son of VAR Reserve 1111 to Bradley Livestock; Twin Bridges, MT

Lot 27 $10,500 RM Aviator 0525; a 5/18/20 son of Musgrave Aviator to Bradley Livestock; Twin Bridges, MT

