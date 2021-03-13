Sale Name: Reminisce Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale
Location: Dillon, MT
Sale Date: 03-05-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
138 Coming 2 Year Old Angus Bulls $6,521.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 23 $17,000 RM Scottsman 9625; a 6/4/19 son of Dunlouise Coratchy Boy D137 to Fitzsimmons Land & Livestock; Canyon, MT and Baltrich Angus; Havre, MT
Lot 24 $16,000 RM Dunlop 9609; a 6/2/19 son of Dunlouise Cortachy Boy D137 to Bradley Livestock; Twin Bridges, MT
Lot 66 $13,500 RM Cortachy Boy 9557; a 5/23/19 son of Dunlouise Cortachy Boy D137 to Cause Cattle Co.; Melville, MT
Lot 69 $!0,500 RM Cortachy Boy 9508; a 5/13/19 son of Dunlouise Cortachy Boy D137 to Challis Creek Cattle Co.; Challis, ID
Lot 70 $10,500 RM Cortachy Boy 9512; a 5/13/19 son of Dunlouise Cortachy Boy D137 to Challis Creek Cattle Co.; Challis, ID