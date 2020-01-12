Cooperstown, ND

January 12, 2020

Breed: Red Angus

62 Bulls average 3,980

112 Commercial Bred Heifers average $1,640

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 18. $8,500, RLC Walhalla 272F, May 24, 2018, S Value 6206 x RCRA Got R Did 852

Lot 31. $7,500, RLC Buchanan 202F, May 22, 2018, Flying W Headline 213B x PIE Gridmaster 589

Lot 1. $7,000, RLC North Dakota 142F, April 13, 2018, S Value 6206 x 5L Destination 893-6215

Lot 2. $7,000, RCL Cooperstown 131F, April 7, 2018, Flying W Headline 213B x RCRA Razor Edge 15Z

Lot 17, $7,000, RCL McHenry 123F, April 2, 2018, Flying W Manum 195A x RCRA Bull Market 4Y

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

