Cooperstown, ND
January 12, 2020
Breed: Red Angus
62 Bulls average 3,980
112 Commercial Bred Heifers average $1,640
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 18. $8,500, RLC Walhalla 272F, May 24, 2018, S Value 6206 x RCRA Got R Did 852
Lot 31. $7,500, RLC Buchanan 202F, May 22, 2018, Flying W Headline 213B x PIE Gridmaster 589
Lot 1. $7,000, RLC North Dakota 142F, April 13, 2018, S Value 6206 x 5L Destination 893-6215
Lot 2. $7,000, RCL Cooperstown 131F, April 7, 2018, Flying W Headline 213B x RCRA Razor Edge 15Z
Lot 17, $7,000, RCL McHenry 123F, April 2, 2018, Flying W Manum 195A x RCRA Bull Market 4Y
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch