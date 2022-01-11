 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ressler Land & Cattle Annual Production Sale

Ressler Land & Cattle Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Ressler Land & Cattle Annual Production Sale

Location: Cooperstown, ND

Sale Date: 01-09-2022

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

55 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $6,050

6 Yearling Bulls average $4,667

71 Red Angus Bred Heifers average $1,947

42 Black Angus Bred Heifers average $2,001

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 8. $12,500, RLC Value 162H, May 3, 2020, S Value 6206 x LSF Night Calver 9921W.

Lot 18. $11,500, RLC Benchmark 281H, June 17, 2020, RLC Benchmark 102E x Flying W Xtra 111X.

Lot 7. $10,000, RLC Value 159H, April 26, 2020, S Value 6206 x Flying W Right Turn 14Y.

Lot 28. $10,000, RLC Reddington 252H, June 3, 2020, Loosli Reddington 803 x Flying W Xtra 111X.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News