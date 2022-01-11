Sale Name: Ressler Land & Cattle Annual Production Sale
Location: Cooperstown, ND
Sale Date: 01-09-2022
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
55 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $6,050
6 Yearling Bulls average $4,667
71 Red Angus Bred Heifers average $1,947
42 Black Angus Bred Heifers average $2,001
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 8. $12,500, RLC Value 162H, May 3, 2020, S Value 6206 x LSF Night Calver 9921W.
Lot 18. $11,500, RLC Benchmark 281H, June 17, 2020, RLC Benchmark 102E x Flying W Xtra 111X.
Lot 7. $10,000, RLC Value 159H, April 26, 2020, S Value 6206 x Flying W Right Turn 14Y.
Lot 28. $10,000, RLC Reddington 252H, June 3, 2020, Loosli Reddington 803 x Flying W Xtra 111X.