 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ressler Land & Cattle Annual Production Sale

Ressler Land & Cattle Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Ressler Land & Cattle Annual Production Sale

Location: Cooperstown, ND

Sale Date: 01-08-2023

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

People are also reading…

66 Bulls average $6,061

77 Commercial Bred Heifers average $2,419

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 1. $19,000, RLC Ambition 174J, May 13, 2021, LRL Ambition G87 x BAR M Sasquatch 6225.

Lot 33. $10,500, RLC Code Red 178J, May 13, 2021, RLC PIE Code 113E x LSF Night Calver.

Lot 55. $10,000, RLC Value 270J, June 1,2021, S Value 6206 x Flying W Extra 111X.

Lot 18. $9,500, RLC Bullseye 139J, April 19, 2021, RLC Eddie 138G x Flying W Headline 213B.

Lot 35. $9,500. RLC Code Red 274J, June 1, 2021. RLC PIE Code 113E x RCRA Gridiron 22X.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News