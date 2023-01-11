Sale Name: Ressler Land & Cattle Annual Production Sale
Location: Cooperstown, ND
Sale Date: 01-08-2023
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
66 Bulls average $6,061
77 Commercial Bred Heifers average $2,419
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $19,000, RLC Ambition 174J, May 13, 2021, LRL Ambition G87 x BAR M Sasquatch 6225.
Lot 33. $10,500, RLC Code Red 178J, May 13, 2021, RLC PIE Code 113E x LSF Night Calver.
Lot 55. $10,000, RLC Value 270J, June 1,2021, S Value 6206 x Flying W Extra 111X.
Lot 18. $9,500, RLC Bullseye 139J, April 19, 2021, RLC Eddie 138G x Flying W Headline 213B.
Lot 35. $9,500. RLC Code Red 274J, June 1, 2021. RLC PIE Code 113E x RCRA Gridiron 22X.