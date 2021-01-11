Sale Name: Ressler Land & Cattle Annual Production Sale
Location: Cooperstown, ND
Sale Date: 01-10-2021
Breed: Red Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
50 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $5,135
4 Yearling Bulls average $3,438
57 Commercial Bred Heifers average $1,869
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $9,000, RLC Bruce 144G, May 1, 2019, S Value 6206 x VGW Game Plan 508.
Lot 23. $9,000, RLC Merle 136G, March 6, 2019, Flying W Headline 213B x Flying W Fairbanks 149C.
Lot 2. $8,000, RLC Waylon 204G, May 13, 2019, S Value 6206 x RCRA Gridiron 22X.
Lot 21. $7,500, RLC Wilson 179G, May 9, 2019, PIE Cinch 4126 x SODAK Final Answer Y544.