Sale Name: Ressler Land & Cattle Annual Production Sale

Location: Cooperstown, ND

Sale Date: 01-10-2021

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

50 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $5,135

4 Yearling Bulls average $3,438

57 Commercial Bred Heifers average $1,869

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 1. $9,000, RLC Bruce 144G, May 1, 2019, S Value 6206 x VGW Game Plan 508.

Lot 23. $9,000, RLC Merle 136G, March 6, 2019, Flying W Headline 213B x Flying W Fairbanks 149C.

Lot 2. $8,000, RLC Waylon 204G, May 13, 2019, S Value 6206 x RCRA Gridiron 22X.

Lot 21. $7,500, RLC Wilson 179G, May 9, 2019, PIE Cinch 4126 x SODAK Final Answer Y544.

