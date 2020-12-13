 Skip to main content
Richard Angus Ranch 7th Annual Production Sale

Location: Belfield, ND

Sale Date: 12-11-2020

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

106 Bulls average $5,429

140 Commercial Black Bred 3 yr. old Cows average $1,713

36 Commercial BWF Bred 3 yr. old Cows average $1,696

65 Commercial Black Bred Heifers average $1,741

60 Commercial BWF Bred Heifers average $1,691

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 110. $16,000, Richard Invasion 9139, April 13, 2019, Sitz Invasion 574D x Sitz Logic Y46, Mangan Angus Ranch, Broadus, MT

Lot 5. $13,000, Richard Profile 9348, May 9, 2019, Sitz Profile 1160 x Connealy Badlands, KG Ranch, Three Forks, MT

Lot 122. $13,000, Richard Everlast 9128, April 13, 2019, Mohnen Everlast 1006 x Sitz Wisdom 481T, SD buyer

Lot 20. $11,500, Richard Everlast 9208, April 16, 2019, Mohnen Everlast 1006 x 44 Closing Argument 1521, Bobby Ducheneaux, Mobridge, SD

Lot 43. $10,000, Richard Response 9141, April 14, 2019, Sitz Response 405C x Sitz Foresight 9930, Allan Richard, Belfield, ND

