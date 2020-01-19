Mandan, ND
January 19, 2020
Breed: Red Angus
46 Bulls average $3,076
15 Commercial Bred Heifers average $1,475
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 67. $5,000, CER Aviator 9245, March 20, 2019, RRA Aviator 502 x Red Cockburn Ribeye 308U, Dave Buss, Lavelle, WI
Lot 39. $4,500, CER Beast 9145, February 24, 2019, Crump The Beast 5125 x Lazy J Prairiefire 1211-3002, Marlin Rohde, Halliday, ND
Lot 15. $4,250, CER Beast 9068, February 16, 2019, Crump The Beast 5125 x Sixe Mr Focus 720, August Heupel, Medina, ND
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch