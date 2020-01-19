Mandan, ND

January 19, 2020

Breed: Red Angus

46 Bulls average $3,076

15 Commercial Bred Heifers average $1,475

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 67. $5,000, CER Aviator 9245, March 20, 2019, RRA Aviator 502 x Red Cockburn Ribeye 308U, Dave Buss, Lavelle, WI

Lot 39. $4,500, CER Beast 9145, February 24, 2019, Crump The Beast 5125 x Lazy J Prairiefire 1211-3002, Marlin Rohde, Halliday, ND

Lot 15. $4,250, CER Beast 9068, February 16, 2019, Crump The Beast 5125 x Sixe Mr Focus 720, August Heupel, Medina, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

