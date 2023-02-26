Sale Name: Sandhills Source Annual Bull Sale
Location: Dunning, NE
Sale Date: 02-18-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
132 Yearling Bulls Averaged $8,661
Top Bulls
Lot 37. $31,000, Simonson Coalition 942, 1/24/22, Sire: U-2 Coalition 206C, MGS: T K Steamboat D307, Arntzen Angus, Hilger, MT & Nielsen Angus, Lynch, NE
Lot 1. $18,000, Simonson Panhandle 202, 1/29/22, Sire: Marcys Panhandle 214-9, MGS: S A V Renown 3439, Todd Boettcher, Spencer, NE
Lot 48. $16,000, Simonson Coalition 982, 1/25/22, Sire: U-2 Coalition 206C, MGS: T K Steamboat D307, Kraye Angus, Mullen, NE
Lot 58. $15,000, Feller Power On K48, 2/5/22, Sire: Barstow Power On, MGS: Barstow Cash, MR Angus Ranch, Wheatland, WY
Lot 4. $15,000, Simonson Panhandle 1182, 1/15/22, Sire: Marcys Panhandle 214-9, MGS: Msar Final Answer 2019, McGinn Ranch, Anselmo, NE