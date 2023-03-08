Sale Name: Severance Angus Annual Performance & Quality Bull Sale
Location: Ryder, ND
Sale Date: 03-04-2023
Breed: Angus
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
People are also reading…
21 Yearling Bulls average $5,571
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 4. $10,750, JLS Strikeforce 6863, February 22, 2022, Deer Valley Growth Fund x Mohnen Substance 1183, Kyle Dragseth, Watford City, ND
Lot 2. $8,250, JLS Rally 2048, March 5, 2022, Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x S Chisum 9209, David Undlin, Lansford, ND
Lot 3. $8,000, JLS Three Rivers 570, February 21, 2022, Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 x PA Power Tool 9108, Brady Liles, Terry MT
Lot 1. $7,500, JLS Leader 9743, March 17, 2022, SAV Badlands 9102 x RAML Discovery 7024, Gary Roerick, Rugby, ND
Lot 8. $7,250, JLS Yielder 8822, February 18, 2022, KR Storm 900 x Bruns Uppercut 393, Steve Lenling, Glencross, SD