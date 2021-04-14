 Skip to main content
Sinclair Cattle Co. Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Sinclair Cattle Co. Annual Production Sale

Location: Buffalo, WY

Sale Date: 03-27-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

107 Yearling Angus Bulls $3,773.00

65 Registered Yearling Heifers $1,795.00

77 Commercial Open Heifers $1,021.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 5 $19,000 Sinclair Expuisite 0X2; sired by N Bar Emulation EXT to Brookhill Angus; Flemmingsburg, KY

Lot 86 $14,000 Sinclair Powder River OFL7 sired by Sinclair Piney Creed 6FV16 to Risse UV Angus; Martin, SD

Lot 8 $8,500 Sinclair Roy 00E1 sired by OCC Emblazon 854E to Laramie Stipe; Ontario, OR

Lot 15 $7,500 Sinclair Jusrite 0J4 sired by N Bar Justrite 4324A to Stipe Angus; Charlo, MT

Lot 16 $7,250 Sinclair Justrite 0J5sired by N Bar Justrite 4324A to Spring Valley Ranch; Minneapolis, MN

