Sale Name: Sinclair Cattle Co. Annual Production Sale
Location: Buffalo, WY
Sale Date: 03-27-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
107 Yearling Angus Bulls $3,773.00
65 Registered Yearling Heifers $1,795.00
77 Commercial Open Heifers $1,021.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 5 $19,000 Sinclair Expuisite 0X2; sired by N Bar Emulation EXT to Brookhill Angus; Flemmingsburg, KY
Lot 86 $14,000 Sinclair Powder River OFL7 sired by Sinclair Piney Creed 6FV16 to Risse UV Angus; Martin, SD
Lot 8 $8,500 Sinclair Roy 00E1 sired by OCC Emblazon 854E to Laramie Stipe; Ontario, OR
Lot 15 $7,500 Sinclair Jusrite 0J4 sired by N Bar Justrite 4324A to Stipe Angus; Charlo, MT
Lot 16 $7,250 Sinclair Justrite 0J5sired by N Bar Justrite 4324A to Spring Valley Ranch; Minneapolis, MN