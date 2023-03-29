Sale Name: Sinclair Cattle Company Annual Bull Sale
Location: Buffalo, WY
Sale Date: 03-25-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale average
115 Angus Bulls averaged $4664
60 Commercial Heifers averaged $1741
Sale Highlights
Lot 38 at $13,500, sold to MA& Pa Angus, Presho, South Dakota
SINCLAIR BLACK IRON K502 Dob 2-6-2022 Reg 20559907
Sinclair Exactly 4U2 x Sinclair Ms Emulous 0V5
Lot Lot 1 at $9000 sold to Nathan Pam Estelline, South Dakota
SINCLAIR JUSTFIED K555 Dob 2-16-20221 Ref 20553718
KG Justified 3023 x Sinclair Lady 0X13 3M18
Lot 45 at $7750, sold to Cook Angus , Miles City, Montana
SINCLAIR X – PLUS K611 Dob 2-26-2022 Reg 20548784
Sinclair Emulation XXP x Sinclair Lady 8RC4 7RL30
Lot 99 at $7750 sold to Risse VV Ranch Vetal, South Dakota
SINCLAIR EMULATION K324 Dob 3-6-2022 Reg 20402554