Sale Name: Sinclair Cattle Company Annual Production Sale
Location: Buffalo, WY
Date: 03/28/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
117 Yearling Bulls $4,118.00
35 Registered Yearling Heifers $1,901.00
79 Commercial Open Heifers $1,075.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 9 $20,000 Sinclair X-Plus9XX3; a 2/14/19 son of Sinclair Emulation XXP to Sam Risse; Martin, SD
Lot 32 $17,000 Sinclair Executive 9UF3; a 3/12/19 son of Sinclair Black Iron 7UR26 to Bon Abarr; Downer, MN
Lot 24 $14,500 Sinclair Black Iron 9UR5; a 2/14/19 son of Sinclair Exactly 4U2 to Leadore Angus; Leadore, ID
Lot 95 $10,000 Sinclair Dynasty 9WC7; a 3/16/19 son of Sinclair Dynasty 3WCD7 to Nick Ellsworth; Leadore, ID
Lot 82 $9,500 Sinclair Piney Creek 9FV14; a 3/20/19 son of Sinclair X-Changer 2FE9 to Sam Risse; Martin, SD