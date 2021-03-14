Sale Name: Sitz Angus 19th Annual Spring Bull Sale
Location: Dillon, MT
Sale Date: 03-10-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Greg Goggins; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
280 Yearling Angus Bulls $9,094.00
239 Commercial Replacement Heifers $1,353.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 35 $90,000 Sitz Accomplishment 707H; a 1/25/20 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F to Alta Genetics; Watertown, WI
Lot 6 $50,000 Sitz Stellar 717H; a 1/24/20 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Raven Angus; Colome, SD/Ellingson Angus; St. Anthony, ND/Lott Farms; Carmen, OK
Lot 118 $45,000 Sitz Verdict 744H; a 1/18/20 son of LD Capitalist 316 to KG Ranch; Three Forks, MT
Lot 36 $40,000 Sitz Accomplishment 729H; a 1/22/20 son of Sitz Accomplishment 729H to Spring Cove Angus Ranch; Bliss, ID
Lot 3 $39,000 Sitz Stellar 732H; a 1/22/20 son of Sitz Stellar 726 D to Vermilion Ranch; Billings, MT