Sale Name: Sitz Angus 20th Annual Spring Bull Sale
Location: Dillon, MT
Sale Date: 03-09-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
76 Coming 2 Year Old Angus Bulls $5,368.00
249 Yearling Angus Bulls $8,635.00
80 Commercial Open Heifers $1,486.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 95 $100,000 Sitz Essential 731 J; a 1/18/21 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Spring Cove Ranch; Bliss, ID
Lot 129 $92,000 Sitz Accomplishment 700J; a 1/22/21 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F to Andy Stellplug; Glenrock, WY
Lot 98 $57,500 Sitz Stellar 729J; a 1/18/21 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Kessler Angus; Milton, OR and Birch Creek Ranch; Ruby Valley, NV
Lot 3 $52,500 Sitz Dignity 599J; a 1/30/21 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 to JJ Angus Connellsville, PA and ABS Global; WI
Lot 1 $49,000 Sitz Impulse 732J; a 1/18/21 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 to KG Ranch; Three Forks, MT