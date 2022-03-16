 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sitz Angus 20th Annual Spring Bull Sale

Sale Name: Sitz Angus 20th Annual Spring Bull Sale

Location: Dillon, MT

Sale Date: 03-09-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

76 Coming 2 Year Old Angus Bulls $5,368.00

249 Yearling Angus Bulls $8,635.00

80 Commercial Open Heifers $1,486.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 95 $100,000 Sitz Essential 731 J; a 1/18/21 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Spring Cove Ranch; Bliss, ID

Lot 129 $92,000 Sitz Accomplishment 700J; a 1/22/21 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F to Andy Stellplug; Glenrock, WY

Lot 98 $57,500 Sitz Stellar 729J; a 1/18/21 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Kessler Angus; Milton, OR and Birch Creek Ranch; Ruby Valley, NV

Lot 3 $52,500 Sitz Dignity 599J; a 1/30/21 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 to JJ Angus Connellsville, PA and ABS Global; WI

Lot 1 $49,000 Sitz Impulse 732J; a 1/18/21 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 to KG Ranch; Three Forks, MT

